Mississippi hospital to lay off staff, curb care

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed, according to a Sept. 1 memo to staff obtained by the Enterprise-Journal.

The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August. The hospital temporarily stopped services after a manhole blockage backed up into the underground spaces of the hospital. The hospital has reopened outpatient and limited inpatient services, but it incurred significant revenue losses during the shutdown, according to a memo to staff from the hospital's interim CEO Gary Marchand.

"The viability plan we previously had in place was interrupted by this unfortunate event," Mr. Marchand said. "The estimated loss of revenue related to this event requires that we revise our previous plans."

The hospital's ICU and labor and delivery units will remain closed due to a shortage of staff, and the hospital will close three clinics, Mr. Marchand said. Ancillary and support staff will be reduced due to the changes. An estimated 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff will be laid off, according to the memo.

The service cuts and layoffs are occurring as Greenwood Leflore Hospital explores affiliation with a larger healthcare system. On Sept. 1, Mr. Marchand announced that Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center has submitted a proposal to run the hospital.