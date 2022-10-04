Ascension to close hospital, lay off 133 workers

Ascension is closing an Indiana hospital and nine medical practices, a move that will affect 133 employees, according to notices the St. Louis-based health system filed with state regulators.

The health system is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., Dec. 16. Seventy-seven employees will be laid off as a result of the closure. The health system said affected employees who do not secure another position within Ascension will be offered severance and outplacement services.

Ascension said in September that it was unable to secure a buyer for the hospital. "We are committed to supporting our Ascension St. Vincent Dunn community through this transition," Ascension said in a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review.



Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing nine practice locations in Bedford and Mitchell, Ind., on Dec. 16. The closures will impact 56 workers, Ascension said. Workers who do not move into another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.