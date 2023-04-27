PeaceHealth cuts 251 jobs

PeaceHealth has eliminated 251 caregiver roles across multiple locations, the Vancouver, Wash.-based health system said in a statement shared with Becker's on April 26.

"PeaceHealth is actively responding to the significant challenges faced by healthcare organizations across the U.S. Comprehensive plans are already underway to recruit additional nurses, ensure patients can return home as quickly as possible and grow the services we know our community members need," the statement read.

"As always, we are also adjusting operations and services to reflect changes in our communities and ensure we are being responsible to our healing mission into the future."

PeaceHealth said affected roles include 121 from Shared Services, which supports its 16,000 caregivers in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Shared Services include administrative services that support clinical caregivers such as human resources, information technology, marketing and communications, and finance.

The remaining affected roles are "relatively evenly spread across our three networks. In line with our value of respect, we offer comprehensive transitional support consistent with our policies and practices to all impacted caregivers," the health system said.

PeaceHealth spokesperson Alison Taylor told Becker's the health system anticipates many affected caregivers will be qualified for the nearly 1,300 open clinical roles across the organization.

In February, PeaceHealth reported a loss of $90.8 million in the six months ending Dec. 31, 2022. The health system was also downgraded in March by Fitch Ratings, which cited the organization's "considerable operating stress."

PeaceHealth operates 10 hospitals across Alaska, Oregon and Washington.