Acadia-owned psychiatric hospital in Washington state to close, layoff 288

Cascade Behavioral Health Hospital in suburban Seattle is winding down operations and laying off 288 employees, according to a WARN filing posted June 1.

A spokesperson for the Tukwila, Wash.-based hospital told Becker's the 135-bed psychiatric hospital will close by July 31 due to financial challenges.

"Through COVID and other complexities, Cascade proudly remained steadfast in our commitment to our patients and community. However, the breadth of challenges created a situation where the long-term viability of the hospital was no longer sustainable," the spokesperson said. "Prior to our closure, Cascade will work with state and local agencies to ensure an orderly transition of remaining patients to the appropriate services as determined by the clinical treatment team."

Cascade opened in 2013 and was purchased from Seattle-based Highline Medical Center by Acadia Healthcare in 2014.





