Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled

Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000.

Dianne Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, said the health system will also leave another 20 open jobs unfilled and will not plan to fill some positions left vacant via planned retirements.

"All of these positions are in corporate services or management," she said. "We continue to invest heavily in recruitment and retention efforts for clinical and direct patient care roles. And we will be working closely with the individuals and teams directly impacted by these decisions to support them through these changes."

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing financial pressures and other challenges such as lower volumes, an uncertain economy, increased inflation, staff shortages and increased labor expenses.

Munson Healthcare is an eight-hospital health system serving people across northern Michigan.