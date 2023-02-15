Adventist Health reorganizes; executive job cuts coming

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health plans to go from seven networks of care to five systemwide to reduce costs and strengthen operations, according to a Feb. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Under the reorganization, Adventist Health will have separate networks for Northern California, Central California, Southern California, Oregon and Hawaii.

"Reducing the number of care networks strengthens our operational structure and broadens the meaning and purpose of our network model as well as the geographical span of one Adventist Health," Todd Hofheins, COO of Adventist Health, said in the release. "This also reduces overhead and administrative costs."

The reorganization will result in job cuts, including reducing administration by more than $100 million.

"Our commitment to rural and urban healthcare remains steadfast, and we are expanding to other locations to invest and transform the integrated delivery of care," Kerry Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, said in the release.

Specifically, the health system has a recently approved affiliation agreement for Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore., to join Adventist Health, the health system said. The agreement is pending final regulatory and state approvals.

Meanwhile, Adventist Health filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with California officials Feb. 15.

Adventist Health will eliminate job functions and positions for employees at its corporate office campus along with some remote roles, the notice states.

Layoffs from Adventist Health began Feb. 1 and will continue into April, according to the notice.

Adventist Health said it has provided all affected employees 60 days' written notice of the layoff. The health system expects about 59 employees to be separated from employment with Adventist Health.

Employees affected by the layoffs include administrative directors, directors, managers and project managers, among others.

"We recognize that these changes impact people’s lives and want to respect each affected individual," Joyce Newmyer, chief people officer for Adventist Health, said in the health system's release. "We will make every effort to identify other opportunities for team members impacted."