Steward hospital cuts jobs

Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, is reducing its workforce.

The hospital implemented the limited workforce reduction, which also included the elimination of some open positions and the transfer of some nonclinical staff to other positions within Steward, a spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's on Sept. 5.

"This is a reflection of hospital volume and normal market fluctuations." the spokesperson said. "We are confident in our ability to meet all of our obligations while maintaining our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality care to the Treasure Coast community."

Steward did not provide further details about the workforce reduction.

Becker's has reported on at least 81 workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations at hospitals and health systems in the last year.

Sebastian River Medical Center is a 178-bed facility with more than 100 physicians and a nursing and ancillary staff of approximately 500, according to its website.