ProMedica to lay off 122

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica plans to lay off 122 employees who work at its home health agency in Sylvania, Ohio, according to a WARN notice filed Oct. 17 with state officials.

Operations will be significantly scaled back at the Sylvania facility, which will only serve pediatric patients in "greatest need of home healthcare," the system said in an Oct. 11 statement provided to Becker's. ProMedica will also close its home health facilities in Clyde, Ohio, and Dundee, Mich., effective Nov. 1.

The "difficult decision" to reduce its workforce is a result of ongoing financial challenges and the upcoming divestiture of most of its home health and hospice business, the health system said in the filing.

ProMedica said that it believes many of the affected employees will find other positions within the health system or with the entities that assume care of current Sylvania Home Care patients.

The layoffs are set to take effect in the 14-day period beginning Dec.16, according to the filing. All affected employees have been notified of their layoff dates.