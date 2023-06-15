Colorado hospital lays off 9

Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Memorial Hospital laid off nine people to help ensure the hospital is staffed appropriately, and create financial stability for the future, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The spokesperson, Chuck Krupa, said the layoffs occurred June 14 and included administrative workers. No bedside care positions were affected.

The layoffs come after Southwest Health System announced earlier in June that the hospital would temporarily shutter its family birthing center beginning July 1. The health system attributed this decision to financial and "manpower" difficulties.

"Southwest Health System continues to be proactive and make decisions necessary to sustain the hospital for the future and provide essential healthcare services to our community," a news release shared with Becker's said. "As part of service line changes, we have reduced our workforce by nine staff members. Earlier, SHS announced a pause on labor and delivery services, and the plan is to reopen those services at a later time."

Shirley Jones, chair of the Southwest Memorial Hospital's board of directors, said in the release, "We are ensuring that we are staffed appropriately to provide quality care in a timely manner for the services we offer. Quality healthcare services are vital to this community."

Residents and employees of Southwest Memorial Hospital previously raised concerns about how the decision to temporarily shutter the birthing center would affect women and local healthcare, according to The Journal. The newspaper reported that a meeting is scheduled at the hospital's ambulance bay on June 15 to address concerns from residents.



Note: This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. CDT June 14.