Texas hospital lays off workers in 28 departments

White Rock (Texas) Medical Center has laid off 30 workers across 28 departments, including clinical and administrative roles.

An internal memo to the hospital's employees and physicians deemed the job cuts a necessary cost reduction measure, according to a June 6 news release shared with Becker's.

"Such decisions are never easy," the hospital's administrative leadership team wrote in the memo. "Our hospital has had significant losses each month this year, despite investments in hospital programs. Such operating losses cannot be sustained."

The hospital is the only Texas hospital owned and operated by El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health. The health system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, but exited bankruptcy in January under new leadership.