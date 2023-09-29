Texas health system lays off workers

Southwestern Health Resources, a 31-hospital joint venture between UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, is laying off employees, The Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 29.

The Farmers Branch, Texas-based health system did not specify the number of workers or positions affected or when layoffs take effect.

"After careful consideration, we are adjusting our organizational structure and aligning our staffing model to meet current needs in our evolving health care market while also maximizing value, quality, and service for our patients," Southwestern Health Resources said in a statement to the local news outlet. "We are providing support and resources for employees whose positions are impacted."

Southwestern Health Resources formed in 2016 through an alliance between Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and Arlington, Texas-based Texas Health Resources. It includes more than 7,000 providers. In 2018, it acquired Care N' Care, a local Medicare Advantage health plan.