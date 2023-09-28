IU Health to lay off 84

Indianapolis-based IU Health confirmed it is laying off 84 employees from its Blackford Hospital because of declining patient volumes.

The staff will be laid off from the Hartford City facility in Central Indiana effective Nov. 3, and the system said it intends to offer alternative positions to those affected.

The news comes as a WARN notice was posted Sept. 26, a month after an original Aug. 28 letter from the 18-hospital system said it would lay off the workers, according to a FOX59 report.

IU Health Blackford, which will close its inpatient and emergency department services at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1, will continue to offer an array of services, including primary care, specialty care, a pre- and postnatal care program, imaging, ultrasound, physical therapy, lab specimen collection, retail pharmacy and IU Health Lifeline ambulance services.