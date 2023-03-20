Missouri system eliminates 5 hospital leadership roles

Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care is eliminating five hospital leadership positions across the organization, spokesperson Eric Maze confirmed to Becker's March 20.

Mr. Maze did not specify which roles are being eliminated saying that the organization won't address individual personnel actions.

According to MU Health Care, the move is a result of restructuring "to better support patients and the future healthcare needs of Missourians."

"While MU Health Care is in a strong position, we believe we can do a better job of preparing for the future by aligning resources and improving collaboration across the organization to create more streamlined services," Nim Chinniah, vice chancellor for health affairs and interim CEO, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We believe this restructuring will better position us to save and improve more lives every day."

Last month, MU Health Care announced Ric Ransom as its next CEO, effective May 1. Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations Ryan Rapp also presented a five-year plan last month to restore MU Health Care's finances to target levels.















