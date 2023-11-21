California hospital lays off staff, including executives

Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, Calif., is laying off workers to adjust its staffing levels.

Spokesperson Aaron Byzak told Becker's on Nov. 21 that the hospital had a reduction in force "to align our staffing with hospital volume, which has been 25% lower than historical trends." The layoffs affected positions throughout the organization, including management and executives.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, a recent letter sent to staff from CEO Gene Ma, MD, dated Nov. 13 mentions that 60-day layoff notices went out to an unspecified number of employees. The letter did not specify the number of layoffs and, as of Nov. 21, no Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice had been posted on the California Employment Development Department website.

Mr. Byzak told Becker's the recent layoffs are separate from the 96 layoffs reported in September. Those layoffs affected employees serving in women's and newborn services. In July, Tri-City Medical Center's board voted to indefinitely suspend labor and delivery services due to financial challenges and changes in patient referrals to inland hospitals.

Hospital spokesperson Jessica Shrader told The Coast News on Nov. 17 that the most recent layoffs were not connected to the recent cyberattack at the hospital or the hospital's recent partnership with UC San Diego Health, which is set to assume hospital operations in March.