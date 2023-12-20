Iowa hospital to lay off 67

Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center based in West Burlington announced planned layoffs across two hospitals on Dec. 19, according to an Iowa WARN notice.

Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, part of Great River Health, plans to lay off 56 people from the West Burlington location and 11 people from its Fort Madison, Iowa, location. The layoffs will take effect on Feb. 23, 2024.

The hospitals have faced challenges over the last few years. Great River reported a $40 million loss in the 2022 fiscal year and scaled back services in August of that year. The health system limited bed capacity for Southeast Iowa Rgional's acute care, cardiovascular and intensive care units.