Seattle Children's cuts 135 leader roles

Seattle Children's is eliminating 135 leader roles, citing financial challenges.

The management restructuring and reduction affects 1.5 percent of Seattle Children's employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. Seattle Children's has about 9,600 employees in total, and leader roles would be defined as supervisors and above, a spokesperson said.

"This spans each area of the organization; hospital, research institute and foundation. There aren't any C-Suite departures as part of this restructuring," the spokesperson said.

All employees were notified about the job cuts, which are effective on June 9.

Seattle Children's is "facing the financial impacts from the pandemic, inflation and economic uncertainty," the hospital said. "As a result, we must manage operational costs and announced a management restructure and reduction last week."

The hospital added that the changes "will help secure our future to protect our highest priority — delivering equitable, safe, compassionate care to children and families who need us."

The reduction comes as hospitals and health systems across the country face financial challenges. On March 21, Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, and Chelene Whiteaker, WSHA's senior vice president of government affairs, joined health system leaders for a media briefing related to the matter. During the briefing, Ms. Whiteaker said hospitals in the state would "cease to exist" if recent losses continued.

Seattle Children's serves patients at locations in Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.