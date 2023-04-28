Scripps Health to cut 70 administrative jobs

Scripps Health is eliminating 70 administrative roles, according to WARN documents filed by the San Diego-based health system in early March.

"Scripps remains one of the strongest healthcare systems in California; we are financially sound. But we are facing tests to that financial strength," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's on April 28.

The layoffs are effective May 8 and affect corporate positions in San Diego and La Jolla, Calif. The layoffs do not include any patient care staff.

"We are now operating at a half-percent margin. This is not sustainable," the statement said. "So we are looking at everything we do to see how we can best meet patient needs while reducing costs."













