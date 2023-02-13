Kansas hospital to lay off 85

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center plans to lay off 85 employees, a move tied to challenges in today's healthcare environment.

The hospital, which is part of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, announced the layoffs Feb. 13, two days before they are set to take effect. A majority of the layoffs involve administration and support services positions.

Although the reduction is difficult, it is necessary to navigate the substantial and lasting financial effects of the pandemic, Jeff Egbert, interim CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said in a news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital has also made efforts to manage expenses by aligning its cost structure and service line staffing models with existing patient volumes, Mr. Egbert said.

"These challenges aren’t unique to Hutchinson," he added. "Many hospitals and healthcare systems across our nation are facing similar challenges, including many in the Midwest."

Affected workers are eligible for a paid notice period, as well as the continuation of health benefits through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act.

Overall, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has about 1,350 employees.