Allina to lay off fewer than 350 workers

Allina Health has begun layoffs that affect fewer than 350 team members throughout the Minneapolis-based organization, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

The health system said the layoffs began July 17 and that most of the affected jobs are leadership and non-direct caregiving roles.

"Allina Health has tremendous gratitude for all of our team members, including those leaving our organization," the system said in the statement. "Employees who are part of this labor reduction will be offered severance, health benefits and outplacement resources.

"Allina Health, like many health systems across the country, is facing unprecedented financial challenges. Our focus remains on ensuring we remain a sustainable community asset for years to come."

Allina Health has 12 hospital campuses, more than 60 primary care clinics, 20 same-day and urgent care centers and 28,500 employees throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, according to its website. Earlier in July, the health system put its planned Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center replacement hospital project on hold amid financial challenges.