Allina Health puts new hospital project on indefinite hold amid financial challenges

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has now put its planned Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center replacement hospital project on indefinite hold as the 13-hospital system deals with persistent financial challenges.

"Like many non-profit health care delivery systems, Allina Health is experiencing significant financial challenges and needs to take prudent steps at this time," the system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We remain strongly committed to being the provider partner for the Cambridge community and surrounding areas."

Allina Health first delayed the Cambridge Medical Center project in February, citing concerns about rising costs.

An updated budget and timeline for the project, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis, were due to be publicized in the summer.

Now it appears the project may only be continued at some uncertain future date.

"We are grateful for all those who entrust us with their care, and we are confident we will have a new Cambridge Medical Center when the time is right," Allina Health said.