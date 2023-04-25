Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic lays off workers

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, recently eliminated fewer than 40 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on April 24.

The layoffs represent 0.5 percent of the health system's approximately 7,000-person workforce. None of the affected workers were in C-suite positions, spokesperson Mary Wascavage said in a statement. No further details were provided about the affected employees.

"Nearly every sector continues to experience economic pressures, and healthcare is not immune," Ms. Wascavage said. "Many hospitals and health systems across the nation, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic included, are still seeing reduced revenue from lower patient volumes and shifts to outpatient care. As a result, we must adjust accordingly."

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic includes four acute-care facilities — Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa.; Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia; Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del.; and St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. — along with their associated home health and LIFE programs, physician practices, aligned joint ventures, sub-corporations, programs and services.