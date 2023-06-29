Pennsylvania system lays off 53; 226 positions cut since January

Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System laid off 53 employees this week and has cut 226 positions — including resignations, retirements and elimination of vacant positions — since January, The Butler Eagle reported June 28.

The 226 reductions this year began at the executive level, with 13 manager positions terminated in March.

"These actions are a reflection of our ongoing and necessary initiatives to address and overcome the economic challenges facing both our system and the healthcare industry as a whole," a spokesperson for the system said in a statement. "We are confident they will result in Independence Health System maintaining its position as one of the premier providers of care in Western Pennsylvania."

The layoffs come on the back of theIndependence Health's multi-notch credit rating downgrade from Fitch Ratings, falling from "A" to "BBB." The system told the Eagle that it remains focused on increasing revenue, efficiencies and effectiveness across the enterprise.

Independence Health was formed Jan. 1 after Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg-based Excela Health became one. The system operates five hospitals and employs about 7,200 people, including more than 1,000 physicians.

Independence Health did not immediately respond to Becker's request for comment.