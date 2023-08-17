Texas hospital to lay off 76

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare is laying off 76 employees at its specialty hospital in DeSoto, Texas, according to WARN filings from July 27.

Layoffs will be effective Sept. 29 at the critical access facility located in suburban Dallas.

Vibra Hospital of Western Massachusetts, a long-term-acute care hospital, laid off all of its 87 employees Aug. 15 ahead of the facility's planned closure.

Becker's has reached out to Vibra Healthcare and will update this article if more information becomes available.






