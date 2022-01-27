13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Thirteen hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last couple weeks, as reported by Becker's.

1. Broward moves ahead with Florida hospital project, battles Baptist

The board of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health voted Jan. 26 to move forward with plans for a new hospital in Sunrise and invest up to $50 million, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

2. 10 years in the making, controversial $700M Chicago hospital approved

Chicago-based St. Anthony Hospital received approval from the City Council to move to a new location on the city's south side, despite concerns from residents that it will gentrify the community and raise prices, Block Club Chicago reported Jan. 26.

3. HCA to build 5 hospitals in Texas

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare will build five full-service hospitals in Texas, growing its total number of hospitals to 50.

4. Cleveland Clinic investing $1.3B in capital projects

Cleveland Clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26.

5. Methodist Health to build $200M Texas hospital

Dallas-based Methodist Health System is planning a 200,000-square-foot, $200 million hospital in Celina, Texas, and is expected to break ground this year.

6. Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital plans 96-bed expansion

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital is planning an expansion to its facility and to its parking garage, a spokesperson told Becker's.

7. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens $289M inpatient facility

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened an inpatient hospital in King of Prussia, Pa., on Jan. 26; it spans more than 250,000 square feet.

8. Ascension Seton to build $320M women's tower

Ascension Seton will build a $320 million, 282,000-square-foot women's tower on its Austin, Texas, campus.

9. ProHealth opens 4th hospital

Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care opened ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago (Wis.) on Jan. 24, the city's first hospital and the health system's fourth.

10. Completion timeline for $969M US military hospital in Germany delayed 5 years

A $969 million contract for most of the work on a U.S. Defense Department hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, has been signed, but completion plans are being pushed back to 2027 after originally being planned for 2022, Stars and Stripes reported Jan. 20.

11. Marshfield Clinic hospital opening in May receives name

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System will open its new hospital in May, which is named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point (Wis.).

12. Essentia Health to tear down old hospital, build tower in $900M expansion

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will demolish St. Mary's Medical Center and build a 12-story, 942,000-square-foot hospital tower as part of a $900 million project, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 18.

13. Lee Health moves trauma center in $315M project

Lee Health relocated its trauma center from Lee Memorial Hospital to Gulf Coast Medical Center, both based in Fort Myers, in a $315 million project.