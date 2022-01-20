Completion timeline for $969M US military hospital in Germany delayed 5 years

A $969 million contract for most of the work on a U.S. Defense Department hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, has been signed, but completion plans are being pushed back to 2027 after originally being planned for 2022, Stars and Stripes reported Jan. 20.

The 985,000-square-foot hospital, comprising nine operating rooms, 120 exam rooms and up to 93 beds, will be called the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center and will serve more than 200,000 Americans in Europe. It will replace the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

Construction on the hospital began in 2014, and completion plans have been pushed back several times, according to the report.