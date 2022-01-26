Methodist Health to build $200M Texas hospital

Dallas-based Methodist Health System is planning a 200,000-square-foot, $200 million hospital in Celina, Texas, and is expected to break ground this year.

The five-story hospital includes 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight intensive care unit beds and 12 emergency department beds, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Methodist Health.

It will also have three operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab, two procedure rooms, four labor and delivery rooms, two cesarean-section rooms and 10 post-partum suites.

"For nearly a century, it has been our honor to provide compassionate, quality healthcare to North Texas families," Methodist Health CEO James Scoggin Jr., said. "And we are excited to extend that mission to an area where DFW is growing most: northern Collin County and, specifically, Celina."

The project is slated to open in 2025.