Broward moves ahead with Florida hospital project, battles Baptist

The board of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health voted Jan. 26 to move forward with plans for a new hospital in Sunrise and invest up to $50 million, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Meanwhile, Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida has made a deal to buy 25 acres in Sunrise and build a 100-bed hospital.

Broward's project is in partnership with Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, and both opposed Baptist's plans for a hospital. Broward previously asked the city to delay Baptist's deal to allow it to submit a competing proposal.

Broward's hospital would include about 150 beds and several ancillary medical services, according to the Sun Sentinel.

"This is the new Broward Health," said Broward Health Commissioner Jonathan Hage, according to the Sun Sentinel. "The key to success is to no longer allow history to define our future. This is our area. We provide the best healthcare, and we should not concede our area to any other health system."

