Marshfield Clinic hospital opening in May receives name

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System will open its new hospital in May, which is named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point (Wis.).

The hospital will have 12 inpatient beds, a surgical suite with operating and procedural rooms, and emergency services, according to a Jan. 18 news release.

It will also have 29 specialty services, adult and pediatric primary care, physical and occupational therapy, cancer care and other services.

The hospital's name comes from the Wisconsin River.

"These hospital projects represent the continued progress of our strategy to expand access to excellent care for rural communities," said Susan Turney, MD, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "We made a promise to those we serve that we would provide care how, when and where they want to receive it, and we are proud to keep delivering on that promise."