Ascension Seton to build $320M women's tower

Ascension Seton will build a $320 million, 282,000-square-foot women's tower on its Austin campus.

The tower will include 28 inpatient beds for female clinical services, capacity for about 7,500 deliveries, private neonatal intensive care unit rooms, cesarean-section suites, space for minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries and other advancements, according to a Jan. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

A name will be announced at a later date. The tower is part of a larger expansion and renovation project for the hospital.

"We strive to be the preeminent provider of comprehensive women's health services in Austin and beyond," said George Macones, MD, leader of women's health services at Ascension Seton. "With the addition of the women's tower, we're excited to offer even more advanced women's health services to help support our region's fast-growing population."