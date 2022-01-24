ProHealth opens 4th hospital

Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care opened ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago (Wis.) on Jan. 24, the city's first hospital and the health system's fourth.

The facility is a full-service community hospital with more than 40 medical specialties, according to a Jan. 24 news release from ProHealth.

The building includes 24 private inpatient rooms, 24/7 emergency care, a surgery and procedure center with four operating rooms, a cancer center and several other services.

The hospital is expected to bring about 100 new jobs to the community, according to the news release.