HCA to build 5 hospitals in Texas

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare will build five full-service hospitals in Texas, growing its total number of hospitals to 50.

The Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas will each have one new hospital, while the Austin area will have two, according to a Jan. 26 HCA news release.

The San Antonio hospital is in partnership with San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare Ministries, and the Austin hospitals are in partnership with Austin-based St. David's Foundation and Georgetown (Texas) Health Foundation.

HCA has invested about $6.6 billion to grow its presence in Texas over the last five years, the news release said.

"Communities across Texas are undergoing a rapid increase in population, and the addition of these new hospitals will help our existing network meet the increasing need for healthcare services," HCA CEO Sam Hazen said. "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Texas, and we believe it will enhance our care and better serve our patients."