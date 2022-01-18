Essentia Health to tear down old hospital, build new tower in $900M expansion

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will demolish St. Mary's Medical Center and build a new 12-story, 942,000-square-foot hospital tower as part of its $900 million project, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 18.

The system decided to knock down the old building partially because of high maintenance costs. It will be torn down once the tower is open, which is expected in 2023.

Renovations in the project also will include updating existing clinic space and private patient rooms.