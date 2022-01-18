Lee Health moves trauma center in $315M project

Lee Health relocated its trauma center from Lee Memorial Hospital to Gulf Coast Medical Center, all based in Fort Myers, in a $315 million project.

Gulf Coast Medical Center added 268 new inpatient beds and expanded the emergency department and intensive care unit in the move, according to a Jan. 12 news release from Lee Health.

It is the first health system in Florida to move its trauma program, the release said.

"We are committed to caring for our community, and by relocating our regional trauma center to Gulf Coast Medical Center, we are ensuring that we have adequate treatment space to serve the trauma service needs of our growing population," said Larry Antonucci, MD, president and CEO of Lee Health. "Along with the additional space, Gulf Coast also offers a more centralized location to provide these services."