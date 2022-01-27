10 years in the making, controversial $700M Chicago hospital approved

Chicago-based St. Anthony Hospital received approval from the City Council to move to a new location on the city's southwest side, despite concerns from residents that it will gentrify the community and raise prices, Block Club Chicago reported Jan. 26.

Protesters interrupted a November meeting on the project, Block Club reported Nov. 19.

Others say the development would benefit the Little Village neighborhood and bring hundreds of jobs, as it will also provide child care options, a vocational school, community market, restaurants, affordable housing and more, ABC 7 reported Jan. 26.

The project will be on about 30 acres and will be called the Focal Point Community Campus.

The estimated cost of the project is $700 million, and the hospital will have 12 stories and 151 beds, the Chicago Sun Times reported Jan. 25.

"We started this project about 10 years ago and it's been the hardest journey I’ve ever taken in my career," said Guy Medaglia, CEO of Chicago Southwest Development Corp, which is managing the project, according to Block Club. "I'm thrilled about the support this project has received from the community, our elected officials and even from individuals outside the state. "

Construction is expected to start in 2023 and is slated for completion in 2026, according to Block Club.