Cleveland Clinic investing $1.3B in capital projects

Cleveland Clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26.

"The most common question I am asked is, 'Where will Cleveland Clinic go next?' To me, it is not about where, but how we will grow. We build, partner and innovate with technology," Dr. Mihaljevic said. "This year, we are funding $1.3 billion in projects. Nearly half of that will be used to renew our current facilities."

The projects that are in the works include:

1. Cleveland Clinic London hospital. Cleveland Clinic expects to open its 184-bed London hospital this year. The project faced some delays caused by COVID-19 and social-distancing restrictions in the U.K. Cleveland Clinic is renovating a building in central London into an eight-story, 324,000-square-foot healthcare facility.

2. New Neurological Institute building. The new neurological institute will consolidate outpatient neurological care on Cleveland Clinics' main campus. Currently, it is delivered in eight locations. The institute will offer digitized patient evaluations, imaging, simulation training, infusion therapy, neurodiagnostics and have space for research.

3. New hospital in Mentor, Ohio. Dr. Mihaljevic announced plans for the new hospital in February 2019. It is slated to open in 2023, he said during the Jan. 26 address.

4. Cole Eye Institute expansion. Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute will be expanded by more than 100,000 square feet to accommodate growth in patient visits and research.

5. Renovations at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland. Cleveland Clinic will fund modernizations of the facility to address patient and caregiver needs.

6. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) bed tower expansion. Cleveland Clinic Florida will expand the top floor of its Weston bed tower to meet demand.

7. Abu Dhabi oncology center. Cleveland Clinic is slated to open a new oncology center in Abu Dhabi this year, Dr. Mihaljevic said. It will serve as a hub for treatment and research.