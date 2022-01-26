Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens $289M inpatient facility

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened its new inpatient hospital in King of Prussia, Pa., on Jan. 26; it spans more than 250,000 square feet.

The facility, called the Middleman Family Pavilion, is CHOP's second inpatient hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The hospital was a $289 million investment, a spokesperson said.

It includes 52 private inpatient rooms, a 36-bed medical surgical unit, a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit, several pediatric specialties, an operating room suite and radiology services.

The hospital also has a 20-bed, 24/7 pediatric emergency department, the first in the King of Prussia area, according to the release. Children have access to child life specialists and pediatric behavioral health providers in the emergency department.

"With the opening of our second inpatient hospital, the Middleman Family Pavilion, we aim to provide families in the region with a full range of best-in-class pediatric services in a comfortable and convenient setting close to home," CHOP President and CEO Madeline Bell said in the release.