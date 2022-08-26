15 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19.

1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

2. Joanna Conley was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

3. Roshy Didehban was named chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, based in Phoenix.

4. Jennifer Eslinger was named COO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

5. Melissa Haines was selected as the director of operations at Statesville, N.C.-based Piedmont HealthCare.

6. Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

7. Heather King was selected to be president and COO of Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

8. Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

9. Morgan May, DNP, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's southern region.

10. Bobbie Murphy, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's northern region.

11. Keisha Mullings-Smith was selected as the new vice president and chief experience officer at University of Chicago Medicine.

12. Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and COO at Abrazo Scottsdale (Ariz.) Campus and Abrazo Cave Creek (Ariz.) Hospital.

13. Henrietta Skeens was named CFO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

14. Amy Smith was appointed as chief people officer at Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health.

15. Nancy Susick, RN, was named the new COO for acute and post-acute services at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.