Piedmont HealthCare names Melissa Haines as Director of Operations

Statesville, N.C.-based Piedmont HealthCare named Melissa Haines as the director of operations, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

Ms. Haines has been with Piedmont HealthCare for about 13 years. In her new role, she will serve as the liaison between the administration and healthcare offices to ensure each office achieves organizational goals, including business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.

Piedmont HealthCare's director of human resources, Jeff Taylor, said that Ms. Haines embodies organizational values and is a testament to growth opportunities within the expanding organization.

"Piedmont HealthCare’s footprint is expanding, with over 60 offices throughout the area, we need experienced and passionate leaders like Melissa Haines leading our offices," Mr. Taylor said.

Ms. Haines said she will draw on her experience to lead successfully.

"As Director of Operations, I want to use my previous office and quality manager experience to support physicians and staff by helping them to improve process efficiency and communication, focusing on customer service, to create a good work/life balance," she said.

Piedmont HealthCare is one of the largest physician-owned groups in North Carolina and the fifth largest healthcare organization in the Charlotte market.