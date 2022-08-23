UChicago Medicine names new chief experience officer

University of Chicago Medicine named Keisha Mullings-Smith its new vice president and chief experience officer, effective Oct. 17.

Ms. Mullings-Smith has worked in healthcare operations and strategic planning for nearly two decades, according to an Aug. 23 news release. Most recently, she served as executive director of patient experience at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"Keisha’s experience will be invaluable at UChicago Medicine, where she will be a visible role model for our mission as well as an advocate for the 'voice of the patient' across the enterprise," Krista Curell, BSN, RN, UChicago Medicine's chief integration and transformation officer, said in the release.