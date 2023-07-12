70 CNO moves in 2023

Becker's has reported on seventy chief nursing officer moves since the start of 2023.

Editor's note: This list begins with the most recent.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center promoted Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, to chief nursing officer, senior vice president of patient care services and associate professor of oncology.

North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora named Susan Vaughan, MSN, RN,chief nursing officer.

Valarie McPherson, DNP, RN, has been appointed to a dual role at Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., as its chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, according to a June 27 news release shared with Becker's.

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has been appointed as the new vice president and chief nursing officer for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Lauren Smith, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of both Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes hospitals in Idaho and Oregon. Her appointment to the role became effective June 26.

Joy Moody, MSN, RN, was appointed as the associate chief nursing officer of Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

HCA Healthcare's LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Virginia has appointed Tim Layman, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective July 10.

Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas, has named Allison Cain, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer, according to a June 7 news release.

Tanya Shanks-Connors, MSN, BSN, joined Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as chief nursing officer June 5.

Tracy Galvin, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the Lebanon, N.H.-based hospital said June 2.

Tommi Cline, DNP, RN, has joined Hillsboro (Ill.) Area Hospital as chief nursing officer.

Nancy May, DNP, RN, who has served as chief nurse executive at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health since 2019, will retire at the end of the year.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center selected Kevin Zeng, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective in July.

Kelli Saucerman-Howard, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General, effective June 19.

Jennifer Montgmery, RN, was appointed as McLaren Health Care's first senior vice president and chief nursing officer, effective June 1.

Veronica Scott-Fulton, DNP, RN, was named the new chief nursing executive for the Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health System.

Jeanell Rasmussen, RN, is stepping down as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., according to an internal memo obtained by the Kitsap Sun.

Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tenn., has appointed April Fox, DNP, MSN, chief nursing officer of two hospitals, ABC affiliate WATN-TV reported May 26.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health appointed Marjorie Quint-Bouzid, DPA, BSN, RN, chief nurse executive.

Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center has selected Misty Oglesby, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, according to a May 25 news release.

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami selected Ben Warner, BSN, RN, as its next chief nursing officer, according to a May 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Karen Labonte, MSN, will become the new chief nursing officer for Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health, effective May 30.

St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., tapped Tracey Smithson, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, The Northside Sun reported May 18.

Wendi Goodson-Celerin, DNP, APRN, was selected to serve as senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

McLeod Health Dillon (S.C.) named Jenny Hardee, BSN, to the CEO role. She is the former CNO at McLeod Health Darlington (S.C.)

Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, R.I. — a Care New England-owned facility — has named Sherri Sprague, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, Providence Business News reported May 14.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock appointed Heather Cherry, DNP, RN, as its new vice president and chief nursing officer, according to a May 3 news release.

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas, promoted Anna Gore, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer, according to a May 3 report from the San Marcos Record.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, Mich., appointed Stacey Klump, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a May 2 news release.

Upper Allegheny Health System in Olean, N.Y., named Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health announced April 26 that Tina Mammone, PhD, RN, is now the system's chief nursing executive, a new role for the company.

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami has selected Maidoly Martinez, MSN, RN, as assistant chief nursing officer.

Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, announced Amanda Lass, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer in an April 18 news release.

Winchester, Ky.-based Clark Regional Medical Center and Paris, Ky.-based Bourbon Community Hospital tapped Cindy Wesley, RN, as their next market chief nursing officer.

Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.) named Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services promoted Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, to senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

Kelly Johnson, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, effective April 17.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals health system announced the appointment of three new chief nursing officers. Lindsey Colangelo, MSN, RN, was named the chief nursing officer of University Hospitals' Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. Danielle Sindelar, MSN, RN, is the new CNO for University Hospitals' Beachwood and TriPoint medical centers. Anthony Stachnik, BSN, RN was appointed chief nursing officer of the system's Lake West facility.

Cristen Brandsma, BSN, RN, was named chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for two hospitals belonging to Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

Baxter Health, formerly Baxter Regional Medical Center, promoted Rachel Gilbert, BSN, MSN, to vice president and chief nursing officer.

Oklahoma City-based OU Health appointed Stefanie Beavers, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nurse executive, the health system said March 28.

Ephraim McDowell Health chose Tonya Goodin, MSN, RN to lead two of the Danville, Ky.-based system's hospitals as chief nursing officer, according to a news release.

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee, Ill., named Kathy O'Grady, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C., named Thresa Hardy, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. She joined the 108-bed community hospital in September 2020 as accreditation manager.

Laredo (Texas) Medical Center named Christine Martinez, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Tenet Health Central Coast, a division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, appointed Aaron Thorne, BSN, RN, as the new chief nursing officer for its Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health promoted Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN-BC, to president and chief hospital executive at Bayshore Medical Center, a 204-bed hospital in Holmdel, N.J.

Stacey-Ann Okoth, DNP, was named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

Amy Rich, BSN, RN, was named Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center's new chief nursing officer.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Marie Mulligan, PhD, RN, as chief nursing officer of Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital.

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., has named Jennifer Stoeke, MSN, BSN, assistant vice president and chief nursing officer.

Waverly (Iowa) Health Center tapped Kelly Hilsenbeck, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Parkridge East Hospital in East Ridge, Tenn., named Lori Feltner, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

The Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital, based in Philadelphia, named Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, the system's new chief nursing executive.

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood appointed Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer. He had previously been serving in the role on an interim basis.

Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Wash., appointed Kelly Allen, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer. Ms

Effective Feb. 16, Barbara Kinder, BSN, RN, will serve as chief nursing officer of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky.

Harrisonburg, Va.-based Sentara RMH Medical Center named Gina Yost, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie appointed Neva Spencer, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the organization said Jan. 6.

UNC Health Caldwell in Lenoir, N.C., tapped Jerrell Suddreth, BSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer, the hospital said Jan. 20.

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University tapped Brooke Baldwin, DNP, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing executive, effective Feb. 5.

April Kranz, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System, Arkansas Money & Politics reported Jan. 17.

Melissa Hall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of clinical affairs at CalvertHealth, based in Prince Frederick, Md.

Sheila Miller, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic London.

Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., on Jan. 9.

Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital, according to a Jan. 5 report in NJBiz.

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles has named Courtnay Caufield, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer. She began her new role Dec. 30.

Vicksburg, Miss.-based Merit Health River Region named Laurie Morrow Neely, MSN, APRN, chief nursing officer.





