23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Oct. 16:

1. David Cato was named chief officer of outpatient and hospital operations and post-acute care at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

2. Nasim Afsar, MD, was selected as COO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

3. Naren Balasubramaniam was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

4. Matthew Cook was tapped as president of UC San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospitals and senior vice president of UCSF children's services.

5. Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, was named president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.

6. Kris Fay was tapped as chief officer, population health and physician services at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

7. Dustin Fosness was named CFO of HCA Northern Virginia.

8. Mark Friedlander, MD, was named CMO for the behavioral health division of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

9. Meredith Foxx, APRN, MSN, was selected as executive chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence.

10. Sandi Gill, BSN, RN, was tapped as chief nursing officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, the Cross Timers Gazette reported.

11. Amir Hamad, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., The Chattanoogan reported.

12. Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.

13. Corey Heller was named senior vice president and chief people and diversity officer of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

14. Jennifer Higgins, RN, will remain vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., and will serve as interim chief nursing officer of Fort Myers-based Lee Health.

15. Kyle King was named president of Adventist Health Portland (Ore.).

16. Armando Llechu was appointed chief officer of hospital operations and women and children's services at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

17. Chuck Orlando was selected as CFO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

18. Venkat Prasad, MD, was selected as CMO of population health and physician services at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

19. Stephanie Reel, former CIO for all divisions of the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Health System, was tapped as interim CIO of Washington University in St. Louis.

20. Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, was approved as the next CEO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

21. Marya Strand, MD, was selected as CMO of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

22. Shannon Sullivan was selected as president and COO of Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I.

23. Rick Wallace was named CEO of Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan., according to the Dodge City Daily Globe.

