UC San Francisco names new president of children's hospitals: 4 notes

UC San Francisco has tapped Matthew Cook as president of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and senior vice president of UCSF children's services, effective Dec. 31, officials said Oct. 22.

Four notes:

1. Mr. Cook is president of Riley Children's Health and chief strategy officer for Indiana University Health, both in Indianapolis.

2. He previously served as executive vice president of strategic planning and business development at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

3. At UC San Francisco, he will oversee UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and the UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians foundation, as well as strategic direction, operations and clinical services for all pediatric services, officials said. He will also partner with academic programs and focus on UC San Francisco's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

4. Mr. Cook succeeds Michael Anderson, MD, who is now a senior adviser to the HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

