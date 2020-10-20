Washington University taps former Johns Hopkins CIO for interim job

Washington University in St. Louis has selected Stephanie Reel, former Johns Hopkins healthcare information technology and services leader, as interim CIO.

Ms. Reel will take over the position during Washington University's search for Chris Kielt's permanent successor, the school said in a news release. The search is set to begin in 2021.

Ms. Reel became vice president for information services for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine in 1994 and then was named vice provost for information technology and CIO for Johns Hopkins University in 1998.

She served as CIO for all divisions of the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Health System until her retirement in July.

At Johns Hopkins, Ms. Reel played a key role in the expanded and enhanced use of electronic patient records at Johns Hopkins Medicine, as well as the creation of the systemwide Epic EMR system. She also was responsible for the launch of the Technology Innovation Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine, which creates digital healthcare solutions across the institution.

"We are very fortunate to have an information technology professional like Stephanie Reel filling our interim CIO role," Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin said in a statement. "During this time of transition, it will be reassuring to know we have such a capable and experienced leader at the helm of this extremely important function for the university. I'm grateful to Stephanie for stepping in and look forward to the insight and expertise she will bring to the role as we are thinking about the future of IT at Washington University."

Washington University officials said Ms. Reel will report directly to Mr. Martin.

