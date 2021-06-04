22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since May 29:

1. Denise Becher was appointed to a new executive vice president position at Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital.

2. Michael Brendel was named president of Kettering (Ohio) Health's Troy (Ohio) Hospital.

3. Adam Copher, MSN, RN, was named assistant CNO of Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

4. Rick Dodds was named vice president of new market strategies at Kettering (Ohio) Health.

5. Gregg Ferlin was named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

6. William Fulkerson Jr., MD, plans to step down from his role as executive vice president of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System at the end of this year.

7. Susan Furth, MD, PhD, was named chief scientific officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

8. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

9. Atiya Jaha-Rashidi, RN, was chosen as Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center's first chief equity officer and vice president of community relations.

10. Michael Mayo was tapped as the new president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

11. Josefer Montes was chosen as president of Kettering (Ohio) Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio, and Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio.

12. Christina Cortez Perry, MSN, APRN, was named vice president of cardiovascular services for Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

13. Jimmy Phillips was promoted to vice president of marketing and communications at Kettering (Ohio) Health.

14. John Pierro was named executive vice president and COO of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network.

15. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

16. LaNell Scott is president of Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Texas)–South.

17. Luke Senden was tapped as the next CEO of Buffalo, Wyo.-based Johnson County Healthcare Center.

18. Christopher Strear, MD, was named chief medical officer of Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital.

19. Michael Tarnoff, MD, was named president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston.

20. Liv Vesely was named senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network.

21. Pam Whelton has been named interim CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

22. Terry Wooten was chosen as the next CEO of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.