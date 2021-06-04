Lehigh Valley Health Network names COO, chief philanthropy officer

John Pierro has been chosen as executive vice president and COO of Lehigh Valley Health Network, and Liv Vesely has been chosen as senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer, the Allentown, Pa.-based health system said June 3.

Mr. Pierro began his new role May 31, and Ms. Vesely will begin her new role June 7.

Previously, Mr. Pierro was regional COO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's north division. In his new role, he will oversee Lehigh Valley's hospitals and ambulatory locations, and lead the facilities and construction team.

Ms. Vesely most recently served as president and chief advancement officer at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center Foundation. In her new role, she will focus on expanding Lehigh Valley's philanthropic efforts, as well as designing and implementing a comprehensive fundraising strategy.

Lehigh Valley is an eight-hospital network with 20,000 healthcare professionals.