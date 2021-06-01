Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names chief scientific officer

Susan Furth, MD, PhD, was named chief scientific officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the hospital said June 1.

Dr. Furth is vice chair of the pediatrics department and chief of the division of nephrology at the hospital. She also is an associate chair of academic affairs and a councilor for the International Pediatric Nephrology Association.

As chief scientific officer, she will oversee the hospital's research institute, which supports more than 500 investigators and thousands of research staff, the hospital said.

Dr. Furth will succeed Bryan Wolf, MD, PhD, who is retiring.

