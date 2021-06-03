Wellforce names leaders for member hospitals

Michael Tarnoff, MD, has been named president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, and Pam Whelton has been named interim CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

The organizations are part of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce, which announced the appointments June 3.

Dr. Tarnoff joined Tufts in 2001 as a specialist in advanced minimally invasive abdominal surgery. He became surgeon-in-chief at Tufts in June 2019 and became interim president and CEO last year.

Ms. Whelton previously served as the first female president of South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Mass. She will take on her new role beginning June 14, replacing Sue Sandberg, who is moving to Colorado to be with family, Wellforce said.

