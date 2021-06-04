Duke University Health System EVP to step down

William Fulkerson Jr., MD, plans to step down from his role as executive vice president of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System at the end of this year, according to an email to staff by President and CEO A. Eugene Washington, MD.

Dr. Fulkerson's last day will be Dec. 31.

"Dr. Fulkerson’s transition as EVP will be a great loss for Duke, but we will benefit from the fruits of his superb leadership for many years to come," Dr. Washington wrote.

Dr. Fulkerson has served as the second executive vice president of Duke University Health System since July 2010. He also has served as senior vice president of clinical affairs at the system, CEO of Duke University Hospital, system vice president, chief medical officer of the health system and the Private Diagnostic Clinic, and professor in Duke University's medical school.

Dr. Fulkerson's successor has not been named.

