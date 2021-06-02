RWJBarnabas Health hospital names inaugural chief equity officer

Atiya Jaha-Rashidi, RN, was chosen as Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center's first chief equity officer and vice president of community relations, hospital officials said June 2.

Ms. Rashidi is a veteran of the medical center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey, serving in leadership roles including director of diversity and inclusion, director of patient experience and interim vice president of community relations.

In her newest roles, there is "an opportunity to focus with even greater precision on racism and its disproportionate impact on the communities we serve," Darrell Terry Sr., president and CEO of the medical center and children's hospital, said in a news release.

The medical center and children's hospital are both part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.