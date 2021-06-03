New York hospital taps Denise Becher for inaugural EVP role

Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital, an affiliate of the University of Rochester Medical Center, has promoted Denise Becher to a new executive vice president position reporting to the CEO, hospital officials said June 3.

Ms. Becher is a 32-year veteran of St. James and has taken on roles of increasing management and operational responsibility during her tenure.

"Most recently Denise demonstrated exceptional leadership during a major transition as we opened and moved into our medical office building and completed construction and the opening of the new hospital," Bryan O'Donovan, president and CEO, said in a news release. "She also oversaw the application and use of New York state grants that allowed us to successfully execute these projects on time and on budget. Denise continues to take on major projects, possesses extraordinary operational and analytical skills and understands the complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements that are essential in managing an organization like a hospital."

Ms. Becher began her new position June 1.

Read more about her here.